A great battle not only on the lawn, but also in the performance of the strategists on the benches. Although the winner was not known, the dramatic 305th derby between the players of Sparta and Slavia (3:3) will go down as one of the best in many years. “I think the derby was an advertisement for football. An excellent match full of intensity and personal battles, which offered not only a lot of chances, but also passion. In addition, we saw two goals at the end. I think the Czech fans can be satisfied,” says Leten coach Brian Priske.

