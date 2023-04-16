Home » A good point and a valuable lesson, they don’t hide Priske
Sports

A good point and a valuable lesson, they don’t hide Priske

by admin

A great battle not only on the lawn, but also in the performance of the strategists on the benches. Although the winner was not known, the dramatic 305th derby between the players of Sparta and Slavia (3:3) will go down as one of the best in many years. “I think the derby was an advertisement for football. An excellent match full of intensity and personal battles, which offered not only a lot of chances, but also passion. In addition, we saw two goals at the end. I think the Czech fans can be satisfied,” says Leten coach Brian Priske.

See also  F1, the "bomb" by Bernie Ecclestone: "I think Hamilton will not be back on track, he is too disappointed"

You may also like

NBA: Kings perfect return to the playoffs

MotoGp of the Americas (Austin), TV times –...

Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1)

Swimmer Léon Marchand continues his quest for gold...

clean the CamelBak | Advice

Joventut Badalona, ​​Leonardo Okeke leaves the field on...

Altach lost a clear lead in Hartberg

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Fight against tax evasion, so the Pos will...

Defending NBA champions Golden State lost in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy