A great footballer goes unfinished

The center forward scored over 400 goals, prepared 200 and won a number of titles. Nevertheless, he leaves the football stage unfinished.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced the end of his career at San Siro on Sunday evening. Antonio Calanni / AP

Finally it pinched and tweaked everywhere. The calf, thigh and Achilles tendon; the knee was a heap of rubble after a cruciate ligament tear. The man who once called himself the Benjamin Button of football because he didn’t seem to be getting any older finally caught up with the biological processes that every mere mortal has to deal with. Now, at the age of 41, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has to admit defeat because of the signs of wear and tear. He ends his career.