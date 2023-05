There are not many places in the world where there are better views during a race. Bled Castle on the left, the island with the Church of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary on the right. “It’s wonderful here,” agreed Jiří Šimánek and Miroslav Vraštil. But they had no room for complacency, finishing fourth at the European Championships in a light double skiff, equaling their best result among the elite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook