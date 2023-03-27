After twelve years, Vítkovice hockey players are among the four best extraleague teams. In the sixth game of the playoff quarterfinals, they defeated Brno 4:3 on their ice and won the series 4:2 on the games. The decisive goal was scored in the 17th minute of overtime by the American gunner Mueller, who wore the Comets’ jersey last season, and the home fans gave him a loud voice throughout the match. There were racist chants directed at visiting striker Dominik Lakatoš, which Riders coach Miloš Holaň complained about after the match.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

