Red cards for coaches are not unusual. In the match between Pardubice and Baník Ostrava (1:1), however, a dark card from referee Petr Hock’s pocket was unusually picked up by the visiting physiotherapist Radek Havala. Cause? Apparently, the end of a mix-up between East Bohemia’s goalkeeper Florin Nita and the Baník boiler, which took on dimensions only after the end of the match. The visiting fans then also honored the opponent’s goalkeeper with shouts with racist undertones. Ostrava Kotel shouted “gypsy” at the Romanian goalkeeper.

