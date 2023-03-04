Home Sports A heated conclusion in Pardubice! Push-button, red for physiotherapist. The miners racially insulted
Sports

A heated conclusion in Pardubice! Push-button, red for physiotherapist. The miners racially insulted

by admin

Red cards for coaches are not unusual. In the match between Pardubice and Baník Ostrava (1:1), however, a dark card from referee Petr Hock’s pocket was unusually picked up by the visiting physiotherapist Radek Havala. Cause? Apparently, the end of a mix-up between East Bohemia’s goalkeeper Florin Nita and the Baník boiler, which took on dimensions only after the end of the match. The visiting fans then also honored the opponent’s goalkeeper with shouts with racist undertones. Ostrava Kotel shouted “gypsy” at the Romanian goalkeeper.

See also  Quarrel among the Cows, brothers-knives. The assets of Gianluca, social media star, are blocked

You may also like

Bahrain Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso hails pace of...

held in check by Lille in the derby,...

Wolves 1-0 Tottenham: Traore seals win damages visitors’...

Sparta – Teplice 4:1, Weakened Teplice were not...

Southampton 1-0 Leicester City: Saints off bottom as...

Shiffrin early secures a large crystal ball

De’Aaron Fox unstoppable, 8th in a row over...

Inter, Firmino first choice for attack?

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones, a battle at...

DJAMOLIDINE ABDOUJAPAROV, THE SPRINTER WHO MARIO CIPOLLINI SHAKE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy