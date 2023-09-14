A historic police car competing in the Autogiro della Provincia

From 8 to 10 September, the XXVI edition of the Autogiro of the Province of Ragusa took place in Ragusa, organized by the Veteran Car Club Ibleo which saw the participation of the State Police with one of the historic cars that have marked the history of the Italian Police: the Alfa Romeo 1900 Super TI Speciale.

The president of the association had in fact sent the Ragusa Police Headquarters to participate with a historic vehicle and the police commissioner, Vincenzo Trombadore, immediately accepted with enthusiasm, requesting the necessary authorizations for the temporary transfer of a State Police car.

Thus, the 1957 Alfa Romeo 1900 Super TI Speciale, used by the police for the Volante service, nicknamed “Pantera” for its black colour, aggressive line and powerful engine, arrived in Ragusa in recent days.

The car was produced in just 400 examples and some were equipped with armored windshield, sunroof and protections for the front tyres, it was the first of a new series and paved the way for the unforgettable Panthers, a name that is still used today to define the Flying Squad of the State Police and whose image is still represented in the logo of the Flying Squad.

The historic car, driven by a crew from the Ragusa Police Headquarters, participated in skill tests for three days and paraded together with the other historic cars along a route that involved the territories of the municipalities of Ragusa, Pozzallo, Ispica and Chiaramonte Gulfi .

It was Police Commissioner Trombadore who affixed the number “76” to the historic car of the State Police and started the demonstration in Ragusa with the starting point last Saturday, in the presence of a large audience who, with emotion and a pinch of nostalgia for the past, he admired the splendid cars in competition, asking the Pantera crew many questions born of curiosity for a vehicle that had perhaps been seen in films from the 60s.

Participation in the event once again represented an opportunity for the State Police to be even closer to the Hyblaean community and the opportunity for the public, young and old, to dust off or learn for the first time about the historical process of evolution of vehicles used by police officers over time.

