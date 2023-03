The nineteenth of March is usually his day. Josef Jindřišek will celebrate a holiday on Sunday, and his Bohemians will face a hot battle in Pilsen. Third against fourth. Even with the league’s oldest player on set? If the captain of the kangaroos starts, he will equal the legendary marksman David Lafata and Jaroslav Pollák, the European champion in 1976, in the historical order of starts in the top competition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook