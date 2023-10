Hockey players David Pastrňák and David Krejčí are among the greatest legends of the Boston Bruins. Both Czech representatives were elected to the Team of the Century on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the club’s founding. Among the twenty most important players in Boston history, they appear alongside other stars such as Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque and Zdeno Chára.

Share this: Facebook

X