A hustler and the worst character. He only cares about himself, Rosický returned to Kang

The eternal quarreller divided Kanga for perhaps the entire two and a half years that he was active in Sparta. He definitively parted ways with the club after the 2019/2020 season. Although he scored 31 goals in 81 games for the club and added 16 assists, in addition to the numbers, it is necessary to remember a complex personality combined with an arrogant demeanor.

“It’s quite simple. A businessman who only cares about himself. He could hit your heart with a sign, but I have not known a worse character of the boy,” Rosický said at the end of the podcast.

The debate surrounding the 32-year-old Gabonese midfielder was started by a moderator asking one of Sparta’s supporters whether Rosicky regrets his words from last March. “I don’t care if Kanga is black or white, the main thing is that he was a terrible moron,” he said at a meeting with fans, when it was debated whether Letenský typologically lacked players from Africa or South America in the squad and why for a while there was no dark-skinned footballer in the squad.Rosický wanted to assure those present that skin color is definitely not an obstacle at the club.

“I don’t regret it, maybe I shouldn’t have used the word moron, which of course was meant completely differently. Then it was misused, I said it in a different context,” recalls Rosický. “Tomáš Rosický argued that foreigners cannot be taken based on data alone, but they must also be seen live, scouted in detail. stopped the world. Yes, nowadays it is not a correct statement. However, it is necessary to understand how Tomáš meant it, how the debate with the fans developed,” Sparta’s press spokesman Ondřej Kasík pointed out at the time.

Rosický also revealed one moment that stuck in his mind in connection with Kanga. “When the boys collected money for Pepa Šural’s daughter (former Sparta footballer Josef Šural died after a tragic accident in Turkey in April 2019, editor’s note), there were two players who did not give. And you can guess who they were,” he stated.

After the end of Letná, when he did not agree to the contract offered for only one year, Kanga went back to Serbia to Crvená Zvezda Belgrade, from where he had previously arrived in Prague. It has also been suspected that Kanga may have a completely different name and a different age than she officially states.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Guélor Kanga of Sparta during the celebration of winning and winning the trophy in the final of the MOL Cup.

Less than a month after the statement, which caught the attention of not only the Czech football environment last year, Kanga also commented on everything via Twitter. “Tomáš Rosický knows that I will always give one hundred percent on the field, the fans can only agree with that. Since I left Sparta, the club has not won a trophy. He fought the last one with me. You (Rosický, editor’s note) were a good football player. But you are a very bad manager,” he said in his anger at the legend of domestic football and a senior Sparta official.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

