A journalist is murdered with a clean shot in Paraguay

02/15/2023 at 02:56

CET


Alexander Álvarez was shot when he was in his vehicle by several men who were riding a motorcycle

Journalist Alexander Álvarez has been shot dead this Tuesday in the Paraguayan city of Pedro Juan Caballero, in the Amambay region, located on the border with Brazil. According to a preliminary report, the reporter was inside his vehicle when he several unknown individuals shot him from a motorcyclecollects the station Monumental 1080 AM.

The commander of the Amambay Police, Jorge Villadet, has indicated that it is not ruled out that the murder had as a background a misdirection by the author, without providing further details.

His partner Raúl Ortiz has indicated that Álvarez did not receive any threat, so They don’t know the reason for the attack.. “We do not know what the background is. He did not communicate, he did not report anything about whether he ever had an incident with someone,” according to the ABC station. “Our partner did not present programs with controversies, issues related to drug trafficking or the border area,” said his partner, before adding that his death “is a blow” against his “passion, journalism.” .

