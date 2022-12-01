Some have defined itThe latest gender madness at school. Males dressed as dancers’, who ‘the lgbtqia+ dance‘, even we – and it is right to admit mistakes, but we are here to remedy it – were wrong, thinking that at the base there was an ‘exchange’ of clothes between males and females to give life to a fluid dance. Not to mention those who put it on an ideological level: one member of the Brothers of Italy he even presented a parliamentary question to the Minister of Education Valditara stating that “It is unacceptable and detrimental to freedom oblige minors to follow a course in which roles and clothes are exchanged and from which it would not even be possible to abstain and which seems to even influence the final assessments of school performance”.

“I don’t feel like doing anything, even if doing something then leads one to think that there is some truth to what was written on the other side. But my intent is only to tell the truth.” Valerio Cassa, in the art of Vio Munera, is a 32-year-old from Umbria who has lived in Tuscany for years. But above all he is the expert in danza vogueing who, in recent days, has found his way involved in the controversy around the physical and civic education project in a high school in Empoli. Precisely because he deals with that project. When we listen to him on the phone, he speaks deeply frustrated from what he has read on the websites and in the newspapers these days and is keen to specify immediately: “No ‘ballet’ and no exchange of clothes. It amazes me to see all this movement for something that doesn’t exist”.

How the project was born

Valerio deals with dance of various kinds, on a general level. Specifically also of vogueing (from Vogue) or voguing, a discipline that was born within a more complex culture. “I teach this dance in Tuscany, also in Empoli, in a school. Here I have pupils and students: the mother of one of these is then the teacher, who became responsible for the project, who proposed that I also bring this thing into the Empoli high school. On the grounds that this institute is open to external projects really related to dance, and has already hosted others in the past”. The value of this, according to him, lies in the fact that the school moves to propose not only the classic volleyball or the classic football, but something new and also less obsolete in the hours of physical education.

The ‘gender’ theory explained well: it’s not the swap of clothes at all

The project fits into a Civic Education program dictated by the Ministry, which therefore follows precise directives of this. He is not going to propose any obligation to “exchange clothes” but the course is, to all intents and purposes, compulsory, like any other school subject, such as mathematics, history, English… The idea is to deal, through vogueing dance, a series of themes, theoretically firstuseful due to the fact that this is done in many classes work on the person. “So I think it’s relevant.” The proposal starts from theory, because last year – this project was actually born in 2021 – “not 3 hours a week, but in class, in total. This year they have become 4, of which two are spent on theory in the classroom, in which I am going to explain the history of this dance, the culture in which it was born and, through it, given that it is placed in the context of the queer Lgbtqia+ community , I engage with issues pertinent to that type of sphere”.

We therefore talk about orientation, biological sex, gender expression, identity, discrimination, toxic masculinity and femininity, just to enter the discourse of people, of these possibilities and nuances we have as such. “And so I go to also break some clichésfrom social stereotypes – continues Valerio – linked to sex, to gender, also going through practice to explain how sometimes we tend to define someone* on the basis of how they simply appear, when one can be straight, gay, bisexual, lesbian, in many ways and manners”.

He has seen and continues to see a lot positive answer to this pledge, though at the beginning it is shyness that prevails in class, which then slowly melts away when he puts the male and female students at ease, touching themes that objectively, a human level, they appear right in their eyes. “For me, who’s 32, it was wonderful to hear 16-year-old boys and girls think coherently, as a conscience, about things that I, at their age, didn’t even know existed”. The pleasure of having their say on certain issues, which he felt in the pupils, according to him is the concrete demonstration of one progressing society, which goes on, finally. This year, however, Cassa wanted to make a final specification to the theoretical course: “Boys and girls, what we discussed today is not, as some politicians say, to indoctrinate you, make you gay or lesbian – he specifies, specifying that this phrase elicits a lot of laughter in class -. It is simply to give you a greater general culture on the subjectto give you greater freedom to discover others and yourself”.

The illuminated school

And thank you a must, however, it goes to the school “that did something very few would have done. But that all schools should do. And we have seen, otherwise we would not have renewed the project, the enthusiastic response of the boys and girls. Who would also be willing to testify in defense of this project, on the importance of what we have done “. They are the ones who make him proud, and he is happy with the proposal made by the teacher, and his mother, which was accepted by his colleagues and also supported by the principal. “It was absolutely not obvious.”

The lessons of Vogueing, indeed of Runway

Being a physical education project, the teachers asked, rightly giving them hours, to practice. “I thought voguing was risky – he asks to present particular movements – and just to foil what actually happened anyway and not to be too invasive, given that dance is surrounded by many stereotypes and clichés (eg. a title appeared these days, “Male dressed as dancers”), in order not to create embarrassment I thought of proposing the Runway. It is a category of the world of pole in which it parades, as models or models on a catwalk. No dancing.”

According to Cassa it could have been a more relaxed way of proposing the practice: he limits himself to giving the technical and aptitude bases for doing one type or another of Runway, making everyone try everything. “Having done the theory first allows males above all to understand that doing something feminine in no way harms them”. A way to make them feel comfortable, from which also derives a lot of fun. After this short period of ‘study’ we then move on to a sort of friendly challenge as a couple along a corridor, where pupils go to choose which of the two runways feel more right per se, which makes them feel good. “Plus, this year, in view of the practice hours, I invited them to carryif they wanted, a hat, a scarf, a jacket, a bag or some heels, in short a garment that made them fit better into the mood of the fashion show. To really be models and models. But always leaving them the maximum freedom of choice: I told them to bring something that made them feel good“. Hence the misunderstanding: they were never asked to exchange clothes, nor to dress up. Simply being yourself *. “This is what I really do in school. Compare it with what has been said and written: what is true? Nobody is forced to dress like a girl or a ‘ballerina’, nobody is forced to do anything. I only give means. The purpose of everything is right offer freedomdo not propose constraints”.