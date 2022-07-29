A Long Sword Shows Its Elegance – Nanhu District Children’s Fencing Points Ranking Competition (First Station) ended successfully



Recently, the 2022 Nanhu District Children’s Fencing Points Ranking Competition (the first stop) hosted by Nanhu District Sports Federation and Nanhu District Fencing Association was successfully held at Lepower Jiaxing National Fitness Center. A total of 13 primary and secondary schools, 12 kindergartens, and 173 young athletes participated in the open competition.

Before the official start of the game, all the referees and athletes faced the national flag, sang the national anthem, and saluted.

On the kendo, two silver figures flashed past, the “sharp blade” attacked accurately, the sensor lighted up, and hit! During the game, every time the players attacked the sword like a gust of wind, the defense was timely and effective, and every action directly hit the opponent’s vitals, fully Shows the courage and wisdom of the young athletes.

All the young fencing players were full of energy and high fighting spirit. They were not timid in the face of their opponents. They responded calmly and launched a fierce confrontation. You chased me in the score, and played beautiful games, which caused bursts of applause.

The fencing competition not only cultivates students’ self-confidence, self-discipline and self-improvement ability, but also helps students to strengthen their physique. Fencing is a sport that combines strength and wisdom. It must have certain acuity, concentration, quick response, and the belief of winning.

It is hoped that in the future, athletes can continue to make persistent efforts, learn and grow in competition with their opponents, and move forward towards the goal of “faster, higher, stronger, and more united”.