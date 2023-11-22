A look at the rookies on the Hall of Fame ballot

The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame election process is underway as the Baseball Writers’ Association of North America (BBWAA) released its ballot on Monday. The ballot includes some veterans such as Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, and Andruw Jones who have a legitimate chance of making the cut. With the results being announced on January 23, the BBWAA voters have until December 31 to cast their ballot.

The first-time candidates include several strong contenders. Among the new faces, there are some surefire Hall of Famers. Among the top contenders are Adrián Beltré, Chase Utley, Joe Mauer, David Wright, Bartolo Colon, Matt Holliday, Adrián González, José Reyes, José Bautista, Víctor Martínez, James Shields, and Brandon Phillips.

Adrián Beltré, who has a wins above replacement (WAR) of 93.5, is arguably one of the best complete players in the history of baseball. The Dominican, known for his prowess at third base, had an illustrious career and solidified his case for the Hall of Fame during his time with the Red Sox and Rangers.

Chase Utley, who spent most of his career in Philadelphia, was a productive player and a vital figure in Phillies’ history. Utley had a peak career, producing impressive numbers and excelling on the big stage, particularly during the 2008 World Series.

Joe Mauer, a native of Minnesota, was drafted by his hometown team, the Twins, and became one of the best catchers in history. His successful career includes three batting titles, five Silver Slugger awards, and numerous accolades for his remarkable defense.

These are just a few of the first-time candidates who could be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. The BBWAA voters have quite a task ahead of them as they evaluate the resumes of these exceptional players. It remains to be seen which of the first-timers make the cut, but come January 23, 2024, the world will know the newest members of the Baseball Hall of Fame.