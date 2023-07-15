“A lot of competition” – Bayern coach Tuchel on departures and looking for a striker

As of: 07/15/2023 7:21 p.m

The FC Bayern squad is to be renovated. In addition to many newcomers, there will probably also be prominent departures. Thomas Tuchel talks about Sadio Mané’s “unsatisfactory season” – and he also sees “room for improvement” with Leon Goretzka.

Thomas Tuchel was in a good mood at the first press conference of the new season, and mostly skilfully avoided all questions about transfer rumors with a smile. Between the lines you could read a lot about traded players like Min-jae Kim, Harry Kane and Kyle Walker. When asked about possible departures, Tuchel became a little more specific.

Especially with Sadio Mané, the signs are currently saying goodbye. After a weak first season at FC Bayern, the king transfer from the past summer break could now leave the club again – although Mané had recently publicly stated that he still hoped to stay in Munich.

Tuchel on Mané: “The competitive situation is extremely high”

The words of his coach should not have fueled this hope: “Sadio had an unsatisfactory season. He fell short of expectations – behind those of the club and his own,” said Tuchel and looked to the coming season: “The competitive situation is for him extremely high. In the position where I see him strongest, we have Kingsley Coman, who is extremely important for us, and Serge Gnabry, who has been getting stronger towards the end.”

“It’s a situation that makes it very difficult for Sadio. The player knows that too. He knows my opinion, he knows the club’s opinion,” said Tuchel, making it relatively clear that FC Bayern would like to give Mané up . But: “He has a contract. He’s here. It wouldn’t be the craziest thing I’ve experienced if he were still here on September 1st.”

Tuchel: Leon Goretzka “still has room for improvement”

There were also recent reports about Leon Goretzka that FC Bayern could give up the midfielder if there was a corresponding offer. Asked about a guarantee that Goretzka will also be a Bayern player at the end of the transfer period, Tuchel replied: “I wouldn’t confirm that for any player. But that has nothing to do with Leon.”

Nevertheless, Tuchel had above all a critical word for the 28-year-old: “It was an unsatisfactory end to the season for him: for himself and for us too. He is someone from whom we expect a lot, from whom we expect that he carries the team. There’s still room for improvement. But it’s also our job to create the best possible conditions for him to be able to meet these expectations.”

Joshua Kimmich is considered set in central midfield. In addition, only one position is vacant, for which Goretzka, Ryan Gravenberch and the newcomers Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro are also fighting. Gravenberch is also considered a possible farewell candidate. “Both have a contract with FC Bayern. I haven’t heard from Leon that he wants to leave either,” said Tuchel and limited that this could change in the course of the preparation. One thing is certain: “There is a lot of competition in midfield.”

Tuchel on the search for a striker: “Are ready to fully commit”

Especially since Tuchel wishes that this competition would get a little bigger. After the Declan-Rice deal burst, the main focus is still on a similar player: “The Declan Rice player has a profile that we don’t have in the squad,” said Tuchel. Because the Bayern coach, you could tell despite being in a good mood, has identified some weaknesses in the squad. “Too little robustness, too little stability”, is the conclusion: “physically, playfully and mentally”. This should also be corrected by newcomers. On the one hand the fixed ones: Guerreiro, according to Tuchel “strong in football, knows the league, can speak the language, sly ear, quick decision.” and Laimer: “Disciplined, distinguished by winning the ball, maybe not only able to play in midfield”. On the other hand, the almost fixed Min-jae Kim: “It’s no longer a big secret who it’s about. But we want to report execution in the next few days”.

And then there are the negotiations that drag on: the most important is probably the possible transfer of center forward Harry Kane. A question about him elicited a laugh from Tuchel, but also a little room for speculation: “Very boring answer to a very interesting question: No comment on players who are not under contract with us,” said the Bayern coach, who then did talked a bit about the search for a striker. Of course, the club is generally looking for a real centre-forward who fits the Bayern profile perfectly in terms of sport and character, and again you don’t have to lean too far out of the window if you think that this job description applies to Kane.

Tuchel on transfers: “Some players are working flat out”

Especially since Tuchel is involved in transfer decisions like no other FC Bayern coach before him. A week after the end of the season, preparations for the coming season began, said Tuchel and describes the transfer task force: “We met very regularly. The focus was on very close cooperation with Marco Neppe and Jan-Christian Dreesen, on a almost daily basis with messages and phone calls, plus the regular rounds with Herbert Hainer, Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummennigge It is very important to use their know-how and expertise.

So, like the entire press conference, it is quite interesting reading between the lines when Tuchel makes it clear: “I know how each player is doing. I know that we are working flat out with some players it’s coming. If things happen late, we’ll be ready.” A prankster who thinks of a transfer from Harry Kane.

