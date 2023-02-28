The Biancocelesti struggled and passed in the final with a right into the top corner by the Spanish playmaker

Luis Alberto, like Mister Wolf from Pulp Fiction: solves problems. His wonderful right foot with ten from the end signs the success that clears customs a stupid evening of a Lazio without aim and without grit, trapped by a good Sampdoria under the eyes of the former president Ferrero, back at the stadium after four months of absences and disputes. Boring first half. Sampdoria defends itself, Lazio are tired and build little under the pace. Immobile fails on two occasions, the second after a post by Pedro.

In the second half, two sensational occasions for Marusic and Immobile once again let us imagine a foolish evening for Lazio’s Champions ambitions. Instead, with ten to go, on a dirty ball from the edge, Luis Alberto opened the right plate by signing the fifth goal of the season, the one that pushes Sarri to fourth placemomentarily in front of Roma.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

