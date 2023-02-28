Home Sports a magic by Luis Alberto brings Sarri to fourth place – breaking latest news
Sports

a magic by Luis Alberto brings Sarri to fourth place – breaking latest news

by admin
a magic by Luis Alberto brings Sarri to fourth place – breaking latest news

The Biancocelesti struggled and passed in the final with a right into the top corner by the Spanish playmaker

Luis Alberto, like Mister Wolf from Pulp Fiction: solves problems. His wonderful right foot with ten from the end signs the success that clears customs a stupid evening of a Lazio without aim and without grit, trapped by a good Sampdoria under the eyes of the former president Ferrero, back at the stadium after four months of absences and disputes. Boring first half. Sampdoria defends itself, Lazio are tired and build little under the pace. Immobile fails on two occasions, the second after a post by Pedro.

In the second half, two sensational occasions for Marusic and Immobile once again let us imagine a foolish evening for Lazio’s Champions ambitions. Instead, with ten to go, on a dirty ball from the edge, Luis Alberto opened the right plate by signing the fifth goal of the season, the one that pushes Sarri to fourth placemomentarily in front of Roma.

February 27, 2023 (change February 27, 2023 | 22:53)

© breaking latest news

See also  Canciani: "At the moment there is no need to change the dates"

You may also like

Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men’s...

Lazio: Luis Alberto, I changed my way of...

The Best Awards| Barça and Laporta congratulate Messi

Heather Watson beats Danka Kovinic in first round...

Bordeaux overthrow Amiens and retain second place in...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Abraham, Lukaku, Sterling, Rice, Salah,...

Securing Geno Smith, improving run defense key for...

Canada Soccer president resigns amid ongoing dispute with...

These have been the votes of Luis de...

Final 3:19 WILD ENDING Lakers vs Mavericks |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy