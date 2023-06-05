Home » A man is arrested for sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in the middle of a Barça party
During the celebration of the Champions League in Plaça Sant Jaume, the man masturbated and ejaculated on the victim’s back, according to journalist Anna Punsí

This is a 30 year old man.

The celebration of the Barça Champions League on Sunday in Plaça Sant Jaume was sullied by a sexual assault. The Mossos arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old girl in the middle of the party.

According to the journalist Anna Punsí, the man, in his 30s, began to masturbate in front of everyone in the middle of the party and ended up ejaculating behind the back of the victim, who was with his mother.

The girl quickly alerted security officers, who took the man away and detained him.

