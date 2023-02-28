The victim, a 45-year-old man, received stab wounds to the chest, neck, abdomen, and arms and was taken to the hospital.

As emergency sources have explained to EFE, the events occurred at 10:30 p.m. at night, at number 24 of the aforementioned street in the capital, and the injured man presented multiple wounds in thorax, neck, abdomen and arms.

Samur-Civil Protection personnel have been in charge of stabilizing and transferring the wounded man, who was found by a Municipal Police patrol.