She already has a decent supply of precious metals from the youth categories, pole vaulter Amálie Švábíková added the first adult in Istanbul at the European Indoor Championships. And probably the most original. “We joked that it was like a magnet on the fridge,” she commented with a smile on the medal resembling the skyline of Istanbul. “But of course she’s pretty and, above all, very valuable to me,” she assured.

