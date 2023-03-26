The band in military uniforms played the Czech national anthem, followed by the cult hit of the Swedish group Europe The Final Countdown. On the adjacent patch with artificial grass, the selections of the Czech Embassy in Moldova and Dinamo Chisinau were playing it out. The day before Monday’s qualifying match of the Czech national football team in Moldova, the old Dinamo stadium in Chisinau hosted a commemorative event for the Czech legionnaire Josef Seidl, who founded football in Moldova 112 years ago.

