A merciless duel to begin with. It’s far from just points

Even this year, the Czech Republic does not have a permanent representation in the prestigious GP series, but according to the rules, the Prague organizer offers the selected rider the chance to fight with the elite at least once a season. In front of the home crowd, on a well-known oval. This will also be the case on June 3, when the third part of this year’s World Championship series will take place at Markéta.

Who will be there from the Czechs will be decided on Thursday. The highlight of the first race of the domestic extra league is the fight for a wild card to the GP. “I think that Venca (Milík) and Honza (Kvěch) are probably in the best form in the last three years,” says the manager of the home Olymp, Tomáš Topinka, himself a former successful rider.

“We have to admit that there are not many of those adepts here. Thursday’s extra league will be pivotal for the final decision. The form of the competitors who are considered is good, but at the moment it is difficult to decide. They will play at the same place on Thursday, so we’ll see how it turns out,” said plant manager Pavel Ondrašík.

The first part of the GP took place last weekend in Goričan, Croatia 1. Zmarzlik (Pol.) 2. Lambert (Brit.) 3. Lindgren (Sweden) 4. Doyle (Austr.) 5. Woffinden (Brit.) The second race will take place in 14 days in Warsaw, Poland, and then the series will move to Prague on June 3. See also Freestyle motocrosser Filip Podmol beat the biggest stars in Mexico

Milik is excellently racing in the beginning of the Polish extra league for Krosno. However, he did not qualify for the European Championship, in which, for a change, Kvěch was successfully the only Czech in recent days.

In theory, Eduard Krčmář from Slán, as well as Petr Chlupáč and Daniel Klíma from Slovakia, can theoretically aspire to the Czech wild card and also to substitute positions for the Prague GP race.

ME qualification for advancement to the Challenge Kvěch finished second in Terenzano behind Pole Zengota. Kameník (17th) did not prevail. Klíma dropped out in Daugavpils (13th), Chlupáč in Murecko (14th), Krčmář (9th) in Debrecen and Milík (14th after he retired from the race after falling in the third series).

None of the Czech representatives qualified for a stable place for the entire series again, the absence in this direction has been going on for years, the last time Lukáš Dryml had the privileges of a stable GP driver was in 2008.

In the past, as a wild card, Milík reached the podium in Prague. Kvěch, who was given priority over him in the past two years, repeatedly did not make it into the top eight.

There are four teams in the home team extra league. In addition to the title-defending home team and Pardubice, Slaný and Liberec will participate.

The people of Prague want to succeed in the domestic club competition this year as well. They mainly rely on their own drivers and want to go all four extra league rounds without foreign reinforcements. See also World preliminaries-Martial loses single-handedly + scores France 1-1 Ukraine two consecutive draws

They have veterans Josef France and Kvěch on the roster. Krčmář will drive for Slaný, and Milík, Hynek Štichauer and Latvian Andrzejs Lebedevs will defend the Pardubice colors.

After Prague, the extra league will take place on June 7 in Pardubice, August 30 in Slané and September 13 in Liberec.