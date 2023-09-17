A Milan derby that will remain

Inter and Milan were the only two teams with full points after the first three days of the championship. On Saturday evening, when they resumed after the international break, they played the first derby of the season, which ended with a result that will be remembered for a long time by both fans. Inter won 5-1 and thus equaled their second largest victory against Milan: the first remains the 5-0 of 6 February 1910, in the second of the 238 derbies played so far in all competitions (in May In 2001 Milan won 6-0 against Inter coached by Marco Tardelli).

Saturday evening’s victory confirmed Inter’s favorable period in the Milan derbies, given that they now have five consecutive victories: in over a hundred years of comparisons they had never achieved this. Furthermore, in the last twenty derbies, Milan have won only four times, for a total of 90 victories for Inter, 79 for Milan and 69 draws.

In the first three days of the new season, Inter had already seemed one of the most ready and competitive teams in Serie A: in addition to having won them all, they had done so without conceding a single goal and scoring four against Fiorentina just before the break.

With the victory in the derby, thirteen goals have already been scored, on average more than three per game. Furthermore, Inter had not scored at least four against Milan in a first round match since 29 August 2010, while the last time they had scored five was on 24 March 1974.

Four different players scored for Milan: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (2), Marcus Thuram, Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Davide Frattesi. With Lautaro Martinez and Denzel Dumfries, six players have already scored, which testifies to both the quality and depth of the team, which for many is the most ready and equipped to win the Scudetto. Meanwhile, reigning champions Napoli are already five points behind, after drawing against Genoa on Saturday evening.

Saturday’s match was a remarkable show of strength, even if the two teams are going through a very different phase. In the summer, Milan fired managers Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara, who had built the squad that won the Scudetto two seasons ago, which they won on the last day, trailing Inter by two points, and bought a dozen new players, including half starting team. In short, at the moment it remains a team under construction, whose real level is difficult to assess.

Inter has also changed a lot, due to the need both to modernize the team that reached the Champions League final last season and to lighten the company’s accounts, which have been in chronic financial difficulties for years now. But the playing system has remained substantially the same, as has the technical guidance of the club: and after an excellent pre-season the new signings seem totally integrated into the game mechanisms of coach Simone Inzaghi, above all Thuram and Frattesi.

Milan had also had an equally good start to the season, but against Inter, who had already proven to be much stronger in one-off matches last year, they also paid the price for the absence of three starters: one in midfield, Ismaël Bennacer , who is recovering from a long injury, and two in defense, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu. Furthermore, his coach Stefano Pioli does not yet seem to have found the countermeasures to face Simone Inzaghi’s teams: in their careers the two coaches have played against 21 times, and Pioli he only won 5 games.

In three days Milan will have the chance to react by playing at home against Newcastle in their Champions League debut.

