Farewell to Paris St. Germain, the dream of returning to his beloved Barcelona and the temptation to end his career covered in gold by the Arabs. Leo Messi will decide his future in these weeks. has a contract expiring at the end of June with the Parisian club, which is ready to extend the contract for another year but with a strong economic reduction. And according to the French sports newspaper The team“Messi and PSG are close to divorce” and the Argentine champion “should not continue his adventure next season “.

The hypothesis of renewal with PSG but with a salary cut

In the middle of last winter’s World Cup in Qatar, the player’s father, Jorge Messi (who takes care of his son’s affairs), and the Parisian president, Nasser al-Khelaïfi, had agreed on an extension of the agreement for one season, but without “defining the salary”. But after the World Cup won with Argentina in Qatar, iThe performance of the “Pulce” in PSG has dropped to the point of being booed by his own fans. And then the constraints of the fair play finance of UEFA are forcing the executives to reduce the salaries of the club, including that of Messi. The world champion “brings money to the club, but it’s his salary level that needs to be lowered,” revealed a PSG source. So five months after that verbal agreement between the parties, the situation has changed and the farewell seems inevitable.

The family just wants Barcelona

Messi and his family have never hidden a certain unease about living in the French capital, and a return to Barcelona it would perhaps be ideal for the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and for the wife and children, who would return to having a rhythm of life more congenial. “Despite a very complicated financial situation, the Catalan club is confident – explains L’Equipe -, as evidenced by the recent speech by the vice president of the BarçaRafael Yuste. But no offer has been made yet the clan Messi.

Al Hilal’s offer: two-year contract worth 400 million a year

Thus, as happened with the “eternal rival” Cristiano Ronaldo, the Arabs entered the market negotiation. According to the Argentine sports newspaper olé’the Saudi club Al Hilal would have offered to Leo Messi 400 million a year for at least a two-year deal. A monstrous offer delivered but rejected for now by the captain of the world champion national team. The Argentine newspapers specify that Messi would still be undecided, as he is eager to play in the Champions League for one more year and because he would like to play the next Copa America with the national team and believes that to prepare in the best possible way it would be advisable to stay another twelve months in Europe. In Aal Hilal, on the other hand, the 7-time Ballon d’Or would find compatriot Ramon Diaz as coach.