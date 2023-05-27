Home » A minor dies after touching a catenary in Madrid
A minor dies after touching a catenary in Madrid

A minor dies after touching a catenary in Madrid

05/27/2023 at 02:51

CEST


The 15-year-old was electrocuted when, together with a group of friends, he tried to climb on the roof of a parked freight train

A minor under the age of 15 has died tonight electrocuted touching a catenary at the Adif facilities in the Madrid district of Vicálvaro.

An Emergencies spokeswoman for the Madrid City Council has reported that around 10:00 p.m. a group of friends accessed said facilities and When climbing to the roof of a freight train parked on a siding, the young man must have touched the catenary and was electrocuted. Firefighters from the Madrid City Council have rescued the victim from the roof of the train after disconnecting the catenary from the network and a SAMUR-Civil Protection team has only been able to confirm the death of the minor.

A team of psychologists from SAMUR-Civil Protection have attended to the friends of the deceased while the National Police has taken charge of the investigation.

