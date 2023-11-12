Home » A mission with an unfortunate ending. The final of the BJK Cup is forbidden to the Czechs
A mission with an unfortunate ending. The final of the BJK Cup is forbidden to the Czechs

Sevilla (From our reporter) – The effort to win the trophy, which has eluded Petr Pála’s team since the change in format, has once again been lost. Enthusiastic rivals led by the enthusiastic Leylah Fernandez showed more hunger for victory than the more tired Czech team, three of whose members flew to Spain from the Tournament of Champions in Mexico.

“The whole match we were tight, we were joking and we believed that we would make it. We lost the first set, but we kept fighting. It was a match of elite players, we all served well and it was about a few balls,” Krejčíková regretted the lost doubles match, but it was not enough against the Canadian engine represented by Fernandezová.

“She played great and it was probably expected that if it was 1:1, she would start. She managed it very well,” acknowledged Kateřina Siniaková. “We are disappointed as a team that it didn’t work out for us. We did not bring two points to the locker room. The win in singles was important, but this is a team competition and we didn’t win here,” Krejčíková regretted.

In the end, similar feelings as two years ago in Prague, as well as last year in Glasgow. The final does not concern the Czech Republic this year either.

“It’s a shame how it happened that Maky lost today after such a long winning streak, it was so close. I wouldn’t say that it was decided by one ball, rather by the game, because if she had 2:0 in the third set, which she could have, I think she would have been better off, the momentum would have been on her side. She already started to outplay Fernandez, she got errors from her backhand, Maky played more varied shots, but then it got messy because of the referee’s mistake,” Pálu was annoyed.

On paper, the strongest team of the tournament leaves Spain with bitter feelings.

