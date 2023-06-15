A model of diligence and perseverance

DBack when Sarah Wellbrock, still using her maiden name Köhler, fulfilled “a childhood dream” when she won bronze in the 1500 meter freestyle at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, she had still suppressed the pain. The shoulders, damaged by years of assembly line work in the swimming pool, should only be given a longer break after the big event. The diagnosis was sobering: Bone edema formed, bursae were inflamed, tendons were also torn. Nothing that would not regenerate, as the doctors of the SG Frankfurt athlete said.

But although the law student then dedicated herself to her first state exam, significantly reduced tile counting and kept fit with alternative training, the now 28-year-old has now made a difficult decision in view of the continuing pain. A year before a possible third Olympic participation in 2024 in Paris, the water sports specialist, who specializes in longer distances, is ending her successful career.

Perhaps, she said at a video press conference on Wednesday, she could recover from all of this and then attack again in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. But this period of time seems too long to her, health has priority, and although she is not yet “very fine” emotionally with her decision, the fire in her is still burning, Wellbrock will direct her ambition to other areas in the future.

The father supported the sporting career in every respect

Not only in Japan, where she won the first Olympic medal for the German Swimming Federation (DSV) since Britta Steffen’s victories in 2008, was the Hanau-born Hessin a national leader. Five years earlier in Rio de Janeiro, she was the only woman in the DSV selection to reach a final in the 800-meter freestyle. In addition, there was silver at the 2019 World Championships and a short course world record in the 1500 meter freestyle, as well as open water relay gold and several European Championship medals. Wellbrock improved the German records several times over 400, 800 and 1500 meters freestyle and still holds them over the two longer distances on both the short and long course.

The talent, who grew up in Bruchköbel, proved early on that it is ideal for those challenges in the pool that require a lot of diligence. As a 15-year-old, she won two silver medals at the national level in the seniors. The father supported his daughter’s sporting career in every respect, and under him she also demonstrated her qualities in table tennis. He first let Sarah go to the boarding school at the base and then move on to Heidelberg after she graduated from high school in 2014, where she hoped to find an environment better suited to her sporting focus in Michael Spiekermann’s group.

Since 2018, Wellbrock has been crawling with the current national coach Bernd Berkhahn in Magdeburg, although he continued to play for Frankfurt. In addition to “new stimuli”, which she promised and felt in his successful long-distance troupe, because her entire technique was remodeled, her relationship with Tokyo Olympic champion Florian Wellbrock was decisive. The two German flagship swimmers have been married to each other since December 2021.

Wellbrock also wants to stay true to the sport

In addition to her impressive determination, the apparently uncompromising will to subordinate everything to top-class sport, the 35-time German champion completed a demanding law degree. In addition, as the athletes’ spokeswoman, she campaigned aggressively for her colleagues. In her own case, she stayed cool in discussions about qualification rules for major events and gave the answer in the pool. Just like in 2017, when she undercut the World Cup standard over 800 meters freestyle in April, but stayed above it at the German championships and was not considered for the big event in Budapest.

Shortly thereafter, Wellbrock broke two German short course records at World Cup meetings, including the then 30-year-old best time of Astrid Strauss over 400 meters freestyle, secured one gold and two silver at the Universiade and jumped on the train to the short course at the last minute -EM in Copenhagen, where she once fished gold and silver out of the water. After that, the DSV should not be able to get past her.

Sarah Wellbrock has big plans for the future: the second state examination in law and a doctorate, as well as training as a mediator, and she also wants to remain true to her sport in some capacity. What might sound to others as if they had taken on too much: With a power woman as persistent as Sarah Wellbrock, it all sounds realistic.