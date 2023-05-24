Home » A mustache like Super Mario or the hero from Shameful Beaters. Three hockey players changed their image to entertain the team
A mustache like Super Mario or the hero from Shameful Beaters. Three hockey players changed their image to entertain the team

If it had been a few decades earlier, you would probably have had the feeling during the meeting at the airport that an East German production was preparing to shoot shameful pictures for adults. But these three guys also make a living playing hockey. Tomáš Kundrátek, Jiří Černoch and Daniel Voženílek came out with a newer image on Wednesday morning, shaved off part of their beards and kept an exuberant mustache that even Slavomír Lener would envy. “We lightened the mood in the team,” says Černoch. And so this text is also – despite Thursday’s all-important quarter-final – in a lighter tone.

