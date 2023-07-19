A naked star in a men’s magazine? The soccer beauty said no, she has a clear explanation

She received an offer to take photos for the popular magazine Playboy, but she said a resolute no! The charming German soccer player Giulia Gwinn, who will miss the upcoming Women’s World Cup due to a serious injury, was supposed to become the main star of the ever-popular men’s magazine, where she would shed any shame and pose on its front page in minimal clothing or completely naked. But she politely declined the very tempting offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

