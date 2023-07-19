Home » A naked star in a men’s magazine? The soccer beauty said no, she has a clear explanation
A naked star in a men's magazine? The soccer beauty said no, she has a clear explanation

She received an offer to take photos for the popular magazine Playboy, but she said a resolute no! The charming German soccer player Giulia Gwinn, who will miss the upcoming Women’s World Cup due to a serious injury, was supposed to become the main star of the ever-popular men’s magazine, where she would shed any shame and pose on its front page in minimal clothing or completely naked. But she politely declined the very tempting offer.

