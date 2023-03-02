Defendant Yasuo Mori (center), a former operations manager for the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee, departs after being released on bail from Tokyo detention center on March 1, 2023. STR / AFP

Candidature file, selection of sponsors and now organization of test events, corruption cases are linked around the Tokyo Olympics, with the advertising giant Dentsu as the central figure. The powerful agency – which also manages the communication of the Liberal Democratic Party in power – is one of six groups and seven individuals indicted on Tuesday, February 28, for violation of competition law.

Advertising agencies Hakuhodo and Tokyu Agency are also being sued, as are event specialists Same Two and Cerespo, and audiovisual group Fuji Creative. In the eyes of the Tokyo public prosecutor’s office and the Competition Commission (Fair Trade Commission, FTC), all would have conspired between February and July 2018 to divide up the organization of 26 test events and competitions for the Games held in the summer of 2021 after their postponement for a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The damage is estimated at 43.7 billion yen (about 300 million euros). Found guilty, the companies risk 500 million yen (3.5 million euros) in fines and individuals, five years in prison.

Another advertising agency, ADK Holdings, escaped prosecution because it was the first to raise the facts before the FTC.

The indictments follow the arrest on February 8 of Yasuo Mori, former deputy director of the Tokyo 2020 operations office – the Olympic Games organizing committee – as well as Koji Henmi, former director of the sports division of Dentsu, Yoshiji Kamata of Cerespo, and Masahiko Fujino of Fuji Creative.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Tokyo Olympics: new suspicions of corruption

Mr. Mori would have justified the traffic of calls for tenders by the will of “ensure that all projects find takers in order to avoid disruptions at competition venues. Companies were aware. Dentsu responded to the indictments with a statement, explaining that it “takes the situation seriously and sincerely apologizes to its business partners, shareholders and all parties involved.”

“Disregard for the values ​​of sport”

Seiko Hashimoto, who replaced Yoshiro Mori as president of Tokyo 2020 in February 2021, judged these announcements “deeply regrettable”. Government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno sees this as a “contempt for the values ​​of sport”.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has indicated that if the fraud is confirmed, she will demand that the companies involved compensate the Tokyo 2020 liquidation company.

You have 52.65% of this article left to read. The following is for subscribers only.