Third consecutive knockout for Cortina. Several absences and a fit Salzburg condemn the Ampezzani, who are defeated 5-3 at the Olimpico by the Austrians and who have to say goodbye to the second position in the standings.

Difficult period for Hafro that fails to shine on the home ice in the presence of a well-organized opponent, physically and tactically. Still many absences inevitably condition the choices of coach Giorgio De Bettin, in a formation full of young people. In still brings space to Lancedelli while the coach tries with the men available to build 4 balanced lines. Larcher, Luca Zanatta, Toffoli, Adami and Filippo Pompanin are thus deployed in the front line.

The start is to be forgotten for the biancocelesti, who concede the first goal in a few seconds. A lot of carelessness and a little too lightness mean that Maier is able to turn behind the goal undisturbed and to mock Lancedelli by bagging the puck on the far post. Despite the cold shower, however, the hosts immediately raise their heads with courage and manage to command the game. At 5 ‘there is a deserved draw with Saha’s shot bouncing off the balustrade and reaching Barnabò. The attacker without hesitation shoots into the net from a few steps.

The Hafro gradually rises to the chair and touches the advantage with Filippo Pompanin who in a two against one cannot find the right corner to surprise Pfarrmaier. Always the Austrian goalkeeper, a little later, blocks the way to Faloppa with a nice intervention. On the other hand, some good saves also from Lancedelli, good at keeping his position on a couple of dangerous pitches.

Upon returning from the locker rooms, the Ampezzo players still try to insist in attack but without great results. The Austrians, after having defended themselves well, began to constantly put the squirrels under pressure until Wurzer’s goal in the 25th minute, good at finishing a good move in speed after the goalkeeper rejected. Ten minutes later Salzburg drop the trio, thanking Colli for a bad exit and scoring at the far post with Heigl. Moment to forget for Cortina which also suffers 4-1. With the extra man, the red and white free Pukkila who from a distance makes no mistake by passing the puck between different players. In the end it is Barnabò again who keeps the hopes of the hosts alive, signing a goal in powerplay with a nice shot under the crossroads.

The third drittel opens in the best way with the Hafro that immediately manages to reduce the distance thanks to Alverà’s goal on the counterattack. Too bad that shortly after the Salzburg immediately returns to +2 with Bader good at anticipating everyone in the fray and throwing the puck into the bottom of the bag.

At 5-3, a few too many penalties almost never allow Cortina to play to the full and therefore makes any comeback attempt difficult. The final siren condemns the Biancocelesti to defeat.

On Saturday at 7.15 pm the two teams will meet again, this time on the ice of Salzburg.

CORTINA HAFRO – SALZBURG 3-5

HAFRO CURTAIN: Lancedelli (Aldo Pompanin); Larcher, Luca Zanatta, Michael Zanatta, Seed, Colli, Di Tomaso, Francesco Lacedelli; Toffoli, Adami, Filippo Pompanin, Alverà, Traversa, Faloppa, Barnabò, Saha, De Zanna, Giacomo Lacedelli, Zardini Lacedelli, Frescura. Herdsman Giorgio De Bettin.

SALZBURG: Pfarrmaier (Wolf); Sinn, Kirchebner, Bosecker, Weber, Venier, Steffler, Kauhanen; Gschliesser, Pukkila, Krening, Maier, Heigl, Bader, Wurzer, Schreiner, Mackner, Assavolyuk, Stiegler, Ruckdaschel. All. Teemu Levisoki.

Arbitrators: Bajt, Lazzeri (Fleischmann, Jeram).

Partial: 1-1, 1-3, 1-1.

Rarely: 0.39 Maier (0-1), 5.06 Barnabò (1-1), 25.45 Wurzer (1-2), 34.08 Heigl (1-3), 36.12 Pukkila (1-4), 38.11 Barnabò (2-4), 41.29 Alverà (3-4), 47.22 Bader (3-5).

Note: about 220 spectators. Penalty 10′-2 ‘. Shots On Target 33-25.