The new Formula 1 World Championship begins this weekend in Bahrain. It is the 74th season in the history of the most famous category in motor sport and it will be the longest ever, even after the definitive cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix for organizational reasons . From 24 the races have therefore dropped to 23 – still one more than last year – with the addition of a third Grand Prix in the United States, in Las Vegas. The World Championship will therefore begin this weekend and will end on November 26, still in the Persian Gulf, but in Abu Dhabi.

Where were we

Last season ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, the second in a row, and of Red Bull in the constructors’ championship, something that the Austro-British team had failed in 2021, despite winning the drivers’ title. Red Bull’s season was one of the most dominant ever, and according to what we saw between the winter tests and tests in Bahrain, it seems it could still be.

The second team in the World Championship was Ferrari, which after an encouraging start ended up in a tangle of errors and wrong choices which risked finishing third behind Mercedes, which instead had a completely opposite season: a bad start, it managed somehow to defend himself and improve, so much so that in the last race he had the possibility of overtaking Ferrari.

Behind the three main teams, which had made their own category, Alpine, McLaren, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Haas, AlphaTauri and Williams were placed in order.

Teams and pilots

Red Bull and Mercedes have not changed in the drivers and team principals, a role that has instead changed at Ferrari. Mattia Binotto, who had worked at Ferrari for 28 years and was the team principal for four seasons, i.e. the sports management coordinator, was replaced by the 54-year-old French Frédéric Vasseur, former Renault team principal and since 2017 head of Sauber, the Swiss team sponsored by Alfa Romeo.

Of the other teams, only Sauber, which will end its collaboration with Alfa Romeo this year, has kept both drivers: Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas. Pierre Gasly has left AlphaTauri to go to Alpine, where he will form an all-French team with Esteban Ocon. AlphaTauri has replaced Gasly with Dutch Nyck De Vries, who will mainly compete against his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, a talented driver from whom more results are expected.

McLaren has kept Lando Norris, whose contract has been renewed until 2025, but not Daniel Ricciardo, who after two unsatisfactory seasons will no longer be one of the twenty drivers in the championship: he will be the third at Red Bull. The other English team, Aston Martin, has paired former world champion Fernando Alonso with Lance Stroll, the owner’s son. Alonso also replaces another former world champion, Sebastian Vettel, who retired at the end of the last World Cup.

In addition to AlphaTauri, the last two teams of last season, Haas and Williams, also changed one driver each: at Haas Nico Hülkenberg replaced Mick Schumacher, while at Williams the American and newcomer Logan Sargeant will join Alexander Albon.

What’s up

The tests weren’t particularly eventful, also because we are in the second year of the new technical regulation and the cars are the result of last season’s projects and adjustments. And in all likelihood the results of the past will continue in this one.

Red Bull has shown consistency and reliability that Ferrari and Mercedes do not seem to be able to achieve yet, with the latter probably still paying for the wrong car designed for last year and then fixed over the months with great effort. Ferrari, on the other hand, gave the impression of still having to perfect a lot, but it must be said that the tests are precisely tests and some teams may have “hidden” by altering the performance of the cars in some way.

Aston Martin certainly didn’t hide, the ambitious team of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll which impressed both in tests and in free practice in Bahrain, where it set the best time in the second session with Alonso. Last season Aston Martin struggled with the new regulations and finished in a disappointing seventh place. Since then, according to what has been seen between tests and trials, it seems that she has managed to become quite competitive: many expect to see her on the podium, at least in these first few races.

The other news

Along with the new technical regulation, a real one was also introduced last year budget cap, i.e. a spending limit for all teams (with exceptions allowed for driver salaries, marketing expenses and the salaries of key executives). The initial limit was set at $140 million, with a progressive reduction expected from 2023 onwards.

This year the budget cap however, it will be increased to $155 million due to the length of the championship and the increase in materials and production costs. After the violations, albeit minor, recognized in Red Bull and Aston Martin last year, the teams will have to pay even more attention to them.

The new format for race weekends known as Sprint Qualifying will also be extended from three to six events this season. Over six weekends of the season — Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States and Brazil — there will be only one hour-long free practice session on Friday. Qualifying will be brought forward to late afternoon on Friday and the results will establish the starting grid for a small race scheduled for Saturday afternoon no longer than 100 kilometers and lasting no more than half an hour.

The order of arrival of the Sprint Qualifying will establish the starting grid of the actual Grand Prix on Sunday, which will not undergo changes from the current format.

The calendar

It will kick off in March with two races in the Arabian Peninsula, and then move on to Melbourne, Australia, home of the third Grand Prix. During the season, Formula 1 will return to the countries of the Persian Gulf twice more: on 8 October it will race in Qatar after arriving from Japan, and on 26 November it will be in the nearby United Arab Emirates for the last race of the season, just one week after running for the first time, and at night, in Las Vegas, USA.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for 30 April in Baku, on the shores of the Caspian Sea. Just a week later, another US race in the World Championship will take place in Miami, after which Formula 1 will return to Europe again for a series of races between Imola, Monaco and Barcelona. At the end of this period he will return to North America to race in Montreal, Canada, and soon after he will revisit Europe before moving on to Asia. Who the complete calendar.

If there was no other championship with such a vast organization before, in 2023 the logistics of Formula 1 will reach a complexity never seen before, caused in particular by a calendar that does not take into account geographical criteria. The former general manager Ross Brawn also spoke of this complexity, which goes against the objectives of reducing the environmental impact foreseen by 2030: «We are working to find a way to move with a much lower impact on the planet. Part of this reasoning concerns the regionalization of the calendars to bring together the North American races, the European races, the Middle Eastern races and the Asian races. But it is not a simple problem to solve and it will still take some time ».

– Read also: The evolution of the relationship between Netflix and Formula 1