BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA

New change to the presidency of Borgofranco volley. After three years, the president Patrizia Machieraldo leaves the leadership of the Ivrea club for personal reasons and in her place the board has appointed Marco Prola, 52 years old.

Prola is not a new face in the Borgofranchese house, given that he has held the role of manager accompanying the youth sector in recent seasons: it all started in the 2014/2015 season, thanks to the arrival of his son Matteo at the Ivrea club.

Prola has followed all his son’s youth sector, up to the under 19 of last season, then the transition to the top management level, as he enthusiastically explains: “I have always been a manager and now I have increased my responsibilities with the new presidential office – says Prola -. When the now Machieraldo expressed his will to no longer want to continue his commitment, the board decided that I was the most suitable person to hold this important position. I am flattered by the appointment, but I am aware of the fact that I will need everyone’s contribution to be able to carry the company forward in the best possible way. The goal – continues Prola – is to continue to give all the boys and girls of Borgofranco d’Ivrea and neighboring countries the opportunity to have fun and join together playing volleyball. A social and sporting goal, with the continuous human and technical growth of the one hundred and forty members, equally divided between males and females, while as regards the first team, which plays in the men’s Serie D, after the resignation of coach Giulio Pasteris at the end of a season where we have reached safety, we are looking for the best solution that is right for us and that can marry our project. The goal is to always keep the colors of this glorious Canavese volleyball club high, born in 1964 and which also played in Serie B in the previous years ». –

