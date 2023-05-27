A new year of revolutions in the casino sector: Poker and cryptocurrencies, here is the new era





With the start of each new year, new opportunities and expectations always arise in the casino world. 2022 is no exception, and already now we can see that it will be a crucial year for the gaming industry, especially for what concerns emerging technologies and classic table games such as Poker.

However, we inherit a global landscape full of uncertainties from 2021, mainly due to the persistence of the pandemic and its repercussions on the possibility of hosting live events. Although in 2021 many activities resumed after a forced break, the restrictions and unknown factors remain numerous. However, industry players continue to explore new avenues to expand their development horizons.

A Pioneering Step in Latin America: El Salvador and the First NFT Casino

In the uncertain context, Latin America is emerging as a hot spot for cryptocurrencies. Countries like Argentina and Venezuela have seen their citizens adopt virtual currencies as a form of protection against the economic crisis.

Of all the countries, however, El Salvador stands out for adopting Bitcoin as fiat currency in mid-2021, a move spearheaded by the government of Nayib Bukele. Despite the controversy, the journey that began in 2021 continues in 2022, with an expansion into the world of casinos. El Salvador is set to become the first country in the world to open a casino, both virtual and land-based, which will offer weekly poker tournaments with an NFT (Non Fungible Token) exchange option.

From the Metaverse to NFTs: The Future of Gaming is Here

With the continuous development of cryptocurrencies, concepts such as “Metaverse” and “NFT” are becoming more and more common, not only among industry insiders. The Metaverse, a term coined by writer Neal Stephenson in 1992, refers to a kind of interactive virtual reality, accessible via the Internet. At the same time, Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are unique digital assets, characterized by metadata that certify their authenticity and value.

Mónica Taher, Director of International Affairs in Technology and Economy of El Salvador, recently announced the country’s entry into the Metaverse with Astro Casino, the first digital casino of its kind. Astro Casino will offer slot machines, table games and weekly poker tournaments, as well as three collections of NFTs called Astro Babies, which can be bought, sold and auctioned on the Solana blockchain.

From Virtual to Real: El Salvador’s Initiative on the Road to Realization

El Salvador’s revolutionary move does not stop at the virtual sphere. The initiative, which kicked off in the Metaverse, has plans to extend to a physical location as well. While specific details haven’t been disclosed yet, the announcement fuels further expectations about the future of the gaming industry, and how the merging of physical and digital realities could shape it.

While El Salvador’s initiative appears to be one of a kind at the moment, the impact of NFTs is rapidly spreading to the global market and the industry of table games such as poker. The speed with which NFTs are penetrating these areas suggests that 2022 could see a growing influence of NFTs in online casino lobbies and they could even become exclusive prizes in the most prestigious poker tournaments.

Indeed, many professional players are starting to explore the universe of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. This growing interest suggests that in the coming months we could see the emergence of new development opportunities, given the potential that these digital technologies are proving to have in real life.

The Dawn of a New Era in the Gaming Industry

In conclusion, 2023 appears to be a year of great promise for the gaming sector, with Latin America in particular positioning itself at the forefront of this revolution. The association poker is a cryptocurrencyexpansion into the casino world, and El Salvador’s adoption of NFTs could represent a turning point in the way we think about gaming.

As we continue to navigate an uncertain global landscape, perseverance and innovation in the gaming industry demonstrates that despite challenges, there is always room for evolution and growth. And if the year just begun is any indicator, the future of gaming could be brighter and more technologically advanced than we ever could have imagined.