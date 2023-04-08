This is how Ettore Messina commented on the match against Barcelona: “We are happy, I think it is the seventh consecutive victory at home. The team played together and did excellent things, after suffering in the first part of the Euroleague. I want to thank the team and the crowd, who created a nice atmosphere again. A nice way to thank him. We hope this victory will give us confidence for the Italian playoffs”.

Offensive fluidity: “We made 21 assists and 9 turnovers which, against a physical defense like theirs, is not an easy thing. We moved the ball well, almost always found good shots and found a certain fluidity. That was a key to the game.”

Brandon Davies out for 26 minutes: “In teams of this level, we have to be happy that everyone has been ready. As had also happened in the last few home games. That’s why it was a bit annoying not to do it with Efes and Maccabi. Brandon is a great professional, he will be found when he is called upon. We will then have to make choices, because only 6 foreigners can play in the league. At the right time we should decide who these guys will be, the others will have to be ready if called into question”.