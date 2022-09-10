pavia

A ride for a friend. The ultrarunner Matteo Cecchetto with the patronage of the Municipality of Bressana organizes tomorrow the third edition of the “100 km to Bressana laughing with Fofo”. It is not a race but a company race in which anyone can participate because the aim is charity. There is no real path but the participants will cover various laps of about 10 km keeping the pace of the slowest. The departure is tomorrow at 20.30 from Piazza Guglielmo Marconi in Bressana, but at each passage through the town whoever wants to can join in and run the kilometers they feel in company. Among those who will participate there is the winner of the Milan – Sanremo of km. 285, Mirela Hilay, together with ultra runners such as Paolo Ravioli and Andrea Tiozzo from Pavia. In fact, the initiative aims to raise funds for Gli Amici del Sorriso, a voluntary organization active in the pediatric wards and born from the merger between the groups of volunteers La Merendona del Sorriso (Giorgio Fofo Forresu was the famous Dr. CIN CIN) and Gli Friends of the fourth floor. The arrival of the event is scheduled for Sunday around 10 am To celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the Torta del Mattone, Pasticceria Gubernati by Claudio Gubernati will offer a taste of the typical Bressanese dessert under the gazebo of the Amici del Sorriso ODV in Piazza Guglielmo Marconi. Upon arrival, the runners will also find a representative of Pavia Boxing, of which Cecchetto is councilor. During the morning there will also be the parrot free flight exhibition, while in the afternoon of tomorrow you can try the balloon flight, at the sports field. Info 335. 5686693. –