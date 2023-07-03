A Palmeiras footballer will not play for four months due to racist insults by spectators

8
Tabata has denied the charges and Palmeiras management have already said they will appeal against the punishment. “It’s all wrong. They say I made racist gestures at the fans, but that’s definitely not true. On the contrary, they shouted at us that we were monkeys,” said the twenty-six-year-old Brazilian footballer.
Cerro Porteno was also punished for the behavior of the supporters, who must pay a fine of 100 thousand dollars (2.2 million crowns) and have a closed part of the stadium for the next home cup match. In addition, it must be covered with a sheet with the inscription “Stop racism”.
