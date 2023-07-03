A Palmeiras footballer will not play for four months due to racist insults by spectators

Tabata has denied the charges and Palmeiras management have already said they will appeal against the punishment. “It’s all wrong. They say I made racist gestures at the fans, but that’s definitely not true. On the contrary, they shouted at us that we were monkeys,” said the twenty-six-year-old Brazilian footballer.

Cerro Porteno was also punished for the behavior of the supporters, who must pay a fine of 100 thousand dollars (2.2 million crowns) and have a closed part of the stadium for the next home cup match. In addition, it must be covered with a sheet with the inscription “Stop racism”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

