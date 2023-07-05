a parliamentary report points out the uncertainties about the tourism benefits of the Games

In a February note, the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated visitor spending for the 2024 Games at 2.6 billion euros, excluding ticketing. MICHEL EULER / AP

There is an urgent need to calm the social climate. A little over a year before the start of the Olympic Games, on July 26, 2024, this is one of the messages that the deputies Stéphane Peu (French Communist Party, Seine-Saint-Denis) want to convey to the public authorities. and Stéphane Mazars (Renaissance, Aveyron) who submitted, on Wednesday July 5, an information report on the fallout from the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), comprising around fifty recommendations.

The Games are not only the organization of sporting events, they are also, and above all, the prospect of economic benefits. Notably through the influx of visitors, who “will condition an important part of [ces] benefits for Ile-de-France and, to a lesser extent, for the whole of the national territory”, emphasize the two parliamentarians. However, the social context could weigh heavily. There were already tensions around the pension reform. With the urban violence that ignited a large number of cities in France for several days after the death of Nahel M., in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), on June 27, during an arrest by the police, the context has evolved significantly: these events have led to a wave of cancellations of hotel reservations with foreign customers, noted the Union of trades in the hotel industry.

Nearly 16 million tourists, 90% French, are expected in Ile-de-France during the Olympic and Paralympic periods, including less than 4 million with tickets for the competitions – more than 40 million tourists visit the capital each year . In 2017, the Center for Sports Law and Economics of Limoges evaluated, recall MM. Peu and Mazars, the« impact global » of the Games: between 5.3 billion and 10.7 billion euros, including 1.43 billion to 3.52 billion for tourism benefits alone. In a note from February, the Paris Convention and Visitors Bureau estimated the spending of visitors for the Games at 2.6 billion euros, excluding ticketing.

Remains an unknown factor: the push-back effect that the Games could also have on tourists not very fond of the Olympic rings – due to the inconvenience caused (difficulties of circulation, increase in prices, etc.) –, in particular the high-end clientele. How many will be dissuaded, in the summer of 2024, from visiting Paris, crowned once again in 2022 as the world‘s number one tourist destination?

Call for better coordination

But the two parliamentarians, “favorable to the organization of the Games”, want to reassure. “The images are going to be stunning and will be seen by billions of viewers. There will be an immediate effect, and Paris will continue to benefit from it after 2024”wants to believe Stéphane Mazars.

Be that as it may, to capitalize on the Olympics effect, the two deputies call on the State, the stakeholders in the Games, the communities and the tourism professionals in the Ile-de-France region to coordinate better to “enhance the whole national territory” to a public who came mainly to “The Olympic Spectacle”. Hotel and restaurant representatives “in this regard expressed a number of concerns about the lack of anticipation by the Cojop, the City of Paris and the State, potentially detrimental to the tourist success of the event”underline the deputies.

MM. Mazars and Peu also want to take advantage of the Games “to modify the legal framework applicable to furnished tourist accommodation”. The Airbnb platform, a partner of the International Olympic Committee, is particularly targeted, with which “hoteliers do not fight on equal terms”, they recall. MEPs propose to reduce “the ceiling of one hundred and twenty days of rental authorized to ninety or even sixty days for main residences” and D’“subject all rentals of furnished tourist accommodation to VAT”.

They also want the creation, during the summer of 2024, of a “olympic tourism observatory” to estimate the expected economic benefits.

Exceeded objectives in terms of integration

In the immediate future, the two deputies, whose report takes up the warnings they had issued in February on security and transport – “two major sources of concern for the smooth running of the Games” –, consider that the Games rather benefit the population of the department of Seine-Saint-Denis and Paris, where the main investments are concentrated.

Welcoming that a social charter was adopted in 2018 to make the event a “laboratory of social and economic innovation” and guarantee working conditions “exemplary”, parliamentarians particularly praise Solideo’s efforts in terms of professional integration. The public company responsible for the delivery of the Olympic works thus plans to reserve 10% of the hours worked for people far from employment, work-study or residents of priority neighborhoods. As of April 13, nearly 1.9 million hours have been completed, or 76% of the target of 2.5 million hours, a transition time in line with Solideo’s forecasts.

Out of 2,619 beneficiaries, 1,298 are residents of Seine-Saint-Denis, followed by Paris with 347 people. Qualitatively, details the report, nearly a third of the beneficiaries are under 25 years old, a third have been job seekers for more than a year and more than three quarters have a level less than or equal to the CAP/BEP.

“Excellent results”write the deputies, who nevertheless warn “on the insufficient follow-up of people benefiting from integration hours after the end of their employment contract” and call to “a reinforcement of apprenticeship hours in the last phase of the work”.

Solideo had also set itself the objective of reserving 25% of the total amount of the contracts (1.67 billion euros) for SMEs, VSEs and structures of the social and solidarity economy (ESS). Target exceeded. In mid-April, 639 million euros in contracts and subcontracting services were awarded, i.e. 38% of the total amount, to 1,751 very small enterprises (TPE), small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and 90 structures of the social and solidarity economy (ESS) spread over 90 departments. Half of these contracts were awarded to companies in Ile-de-France, a quarter of which (138 million euros) in Seine-Saint-Denis.

The rapporteurs nevertheless regret that the direct access of independent SMEs and VSEs to the markets in the Ile-de-France does not meet expectations, with the construction majors and their subsidiaries remaining the main beneficiaries of the incumbent markets. Stéphane Peu and Stéphane Mazars therefore recommend “limit subcontracting contracts in the last phase of the finishing work”.

MM. Few and Mazars demand more sport at school

In their information report on the repercussions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the deputies Stéphane Peu (PCF, Seine-Saint-Denis) and Stéphane Mazars (Renaissance, Aveyron) give a large place to the practice of sport in all its forms: development sports at school, college, university; development of high level sport and amateur sport; development of sports practice for people with disabilities, etc. “The intangible heritage of the Games” is the subject of 32 of the report’s 53 recommendations.

Parliamentarians warn in particular about the public health problem – “a genuine state of health emergency” – caused by physical inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle, which are increasing among young people in particular. “We are not up to the challenges”, “the measures put in place [30 minutes d’activité physique à l’école, deux heures supplémentaires au collège] are insufficient and are often taken during PE time”warn the two deputies.

“We must give back its letters of nobility to the EPS, put this test back to the patent and the baccalaureatethey plead, make it an educational discipline in its own right if we want to make France a sporting nation. » MM. Peu and Mazars have made the return of sport to school the flagship proposal of their report.

