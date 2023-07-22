a penultimate stage in apotheosis for Tadej Pogacar and Thibaut Pinot

Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line of the 20th stage of the Tour de France, at Markstein Fellering (Haut-Rhin), July 22, 2023. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

What image to retain of the 20th stage of the Tour de France 2023, Saturday July 22? The cry of rage of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirate) when crossing the finish line as the winner at Markstein (Haut-Rhin), after having sprinted ahead of the Austrian Felix Gall (AG2R-Citröen) and the yellow jersey Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma)? A success in the form of the final last stand of the Slovenian determined to leave his mark on an edition he knows already lost, while he is more than seven minutes behind the leader of the Jumbo-Visma in the general classification.

Romantics will especially remember Thibaut Pinot’s last ride on the Tour de France, who started alone in the lead 6 kilometers from the summit of Petit Ballon (9.3 kilometers at 8.1%, 1st category), the penultimate difficulty of the day. Unheard of enthusiasm welcoming the passage of the Groupama-FDJ rider, who was traveling the roads of his region for the last time in his career before retiring at the end of the season. From the “bend” set up by hundreds of its supporters less than two kilometers from the summit, where the atmosphere resembled an open-air stadium. Of certain vehicles of the caravan which have swapped their traditional slogans for lively ones « Tibopino, la la la lalalala ».

The story was so beautiful that it deserved to end with a final victory. But it was to receive the Stage Fighting Prize that the Franc-Comtois climbed onto the podium. He thus completes his adventure on the Tour without raising his arms for the fourth time in ten participations.

Whatever, the winner of the Tour of Lombardy 2018 has kept his promise: to try everything, one last time. “I took pleasure, it was only happinesshe explained. I had the chance to pass [le virage où étaient regroupés ses fans] on your mind. It wasn’t necessarily calculated, but if I wanted to win the stage, I had no choice but to go out [de l’échappée]. » Its general manager, Marc Madiot, believed in it. “With Thibaut, we know that’s the kind of stuff he can dohe admitted on the verge of tears. I felt that we were in a day where anything could happen. Thibaut was in a state of grace. »

Thibaut Pinot crosses the bend where several hundred of his supporters have settled, during the 20th stage of the Tour de France between Belfort and the Markstein station, July 22, 2023. THOMAS SAMSON / AFP

His solo however stopped 4.5 kilometers from the summit of the Platzerwasel pass (7.1 kilometers at 8.4%, 1st category), last ascent of the day. Briton Tom Pidcock and Frenchman Warren Barguil returned to his level just seconds before another trio joined them: Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard and Felix Gall.

