During the World Cup (September 8 – October 28), the Top 14 will be on hiatus and the clubs will therefore organize friendly matches on the sidelines of their resumption of training (three days will be held at the end of August-beginning of September).

As revealed by The Independent, USAP will face the British Barbarians in Barcelona. The match will take place on September 22 or 23 at RCDE stadium, Espanyol Barcelona’s home stadium, which has a capacity of 40,000.

