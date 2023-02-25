news-txt”>

A pig’s head was delivered this morning in front of the Sampdoria headquarters in Corte Lambruschini. It was inside a box that someone left in front of the reception. The bomb squad arrived on the spot and opened the package and the Digos. The disturbing trophy was accompanied by a threatening note written in capital letters: “Massimo Ferrero, Antonio Romei, the next heads will be yours”. A month ago a blank bullet was delivered to the Samp headquarters, accompanied by a note threatening former president Ferrero and Edoardo Garrone.

After the discovery of the severed pig’s head, tensions are growing around Sampdoria, which have been in the sights of fans for several months both due to the deficit in the standings, with the team penultimate, and to the corporate events for the uqlai, the former president is considered “guilty” Ferrero and former owner Edoardo Garrone. The box was found by the carabinieri called for a bomb threat, the bomb squad intervened on the spot with the thermoscanner who opened the box at which point the investigation passed to the Digos coordinated by the prosecutor Luca Scorza Azzarà who will open a file against unknown persons as soon as will receive the investigators’ report. Surveillance cameras and any fingerprints will be analyzed. The forensics will also analyze the note on which was written in capital letters “the next heads will be yours” to compare it with the one found a few weeks ago when, again at the Corte Lambruschini headquarters, an envelope was delivered containing a bullet accompanied by the message “Ferrero and Garrone, the next one will be true” message for which a fan apologized later on via letter. The episode is the latest in a series of protests by Sampdoria fans. Previously, about seventy Sampdoria fans had carried out a raid on the headquarters of the San Quirico company, the safe of the Garrone-Mondini family, former owners of Sampdoria, with smoke bombs, slogans and ‘Garrone-Mondini Vergogna’ flyers. So a few days later over 500 fans protested against Garrone again in a demonstration under the headquarters of the Erg in Genoa San Benigno with smoke bombs, banners and very harsh slogans “Garrone Mondini first responsible”.

Sampdoria expresses “profound indignation and indignation in the face of the umpteenth serious act of intimidation that took place this morning at the company headquarters in Piazza Borgo Pila”. Where a box was delivered this morning with a pig’s head inside and a threatening note “Ferrero and Romei, the next heads will be yours”. The club responds to the threats by defending the lawyer Romei, a member of the board of directors and emphasizing that “any type of attack on a member of the board of directors represents an attack on all its members, on their work and on the seriousness and abnegation with which they approached this important assignment.Since its appointment, the BoD has operated in cohesion, unity of purpose and independence with the sole purpose of ensuring the continuation of the corporate and sporting activity of Sampdoria pending the transition to a new ownership The professionalism and preparation of the vice-president Antonio Romei are fundamental in this direction, with whom the Board hopes to be able to continue sharing this delicate phase in the life of the club”.