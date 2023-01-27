Home Sports A plane window broke, Palermo’s flight stopped. New attempt at night
A plane window broke, Palermo's flight stopped. New attempt at night

A plane window broke, Palermo’s flight stopped. New attempt at night

The 2pm match against Ascoli is at risk, hopefully a postponement to 4.15pm. The new charter flight should bring the team to breaking latest news in the night. Official communication is awaited for the time shift

A nightmare trip for Palermo to Ascoli Piceno, where they should take the field tomorrow at 2 pm. The flight scheduled for tonight did not take off for Rome due to a broken crystal and the team remained on the ground waiting for another plane . The second charter flight, with destination breaking latest news, should bring Corini’s team to Ascoli during the night.

Negotiations

In the meantime, negotiations have begun with Lega B and the other club to postpone the start of the match by a few hours. The aim is to play at 16.15 together with Genoa-Pisa, but no official communications have arrived yet.

January 27 – 11.28pm

