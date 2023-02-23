Two men, one of whom was later shot dead by police, shot the victims after losing a gambling bet

Two men murdered seven people after losing a pool game in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso and the authorities confirmed the death of one of them during the search operations, as reported by the Civil Police on Wednesday. The event, which became known this Wednesday, occurred Tuesday night in a bar in the municipality of Sinop, located in the north of Mato Grosso (west), 480 kilometers from the regional capital Cuiabá and close to the Amazonian state of Pará.

According to witness accounts to authorities, the two men they lost a game of billiards in which money was bet and after receiving ridicule from the victors they left the place and then they returned shooting up indiscriminately against all people. Among the victims is a child under the age of twelve.

The perpetrators of the massacre were identified by the establishment’s security cameras. On the afternoon of this Wednesday, during a shootout with the Police in a rural area near the Sinop airport, Ezequias de Souza Ribeiro, 27, was killed. The assailant was wounded and taken to a Sinop hospital, where he died, according to an official report from the Mato Grosso Public Security Secretariat. The other perpetrator of the massacre, Edgar Ricardo de Oliveira, who has an arrest warrant issued by the Justice, remains a fugitive.

The Civil Police told EFE that this Wednesday the van of the perpetrators of the massacre and one of the weapons used was found abandoned.