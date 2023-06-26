Home » a precise low shot with his right foot (and the serve for Dumfries)- Corriere TV
by admin
The Inter goalkeeper takes part in a match for charity and plays up front

Inter goalkeeper André Onana (at the center of the Nerazzurri’s negotiations for the summer transfer market) does not forget football even on vacation. Back in his Cameroon, he first played on a dirt field with Anguissa from Napoli, then took part in a match for charity. And in both cases he left the posts to try his hand (with excellent results) between midfield and attack. In the last match, played in the evening, Onana scored a precise and elegant right-footed low shot, posting the video of the action on Instagram and commenting with a joke for Dutch teammate Denzel Dumfries: «Mamma mia, it’s the last time I’ll show you how to score a goal!»

June 26, 2023 – Updated June 26, 2023 , 08:26 am

