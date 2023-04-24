a pregnancy policy put in place to support athletes

In 2018, Sophie Power ran the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc while regularly breastfeeding her 3-month-old son. ALEXIS BERG / AFP

The photograph had gone around the world. Captured by specialized photographer Alexis Berg during the night of the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) breastfeeding her infant at the mid-race life base, on 1is September 2018, before returning to the alpine trails, the Briton Sophie Power had become the face of motherhood in sport – well beyond the Landerneau of ultra-trail. Five years later, the UTMB World Series circuit, which notably organizes the premier ultra-trail event, announced on Thursday 20 April the implementation of a pregnancy policy in order to support pregnant athletes and their surroundings.

These new rules, which will come into force this year, concern “pregnant athletes, athletes whose partner is pregnant and athletes undergoing adoption or surrogacy”, specifies the UTMB group, now organizer of an ultra-trail circuit, in a press release. The policy put in place grants pregnant women “full reimbursement of their registration and priority access usable within five or two years, depending on the type of race”. Those whose partner is pregnant, or parents in the process of adoption or engaged in a surrogacy process (GPA), will have the choice between “defer their registration within two years or be reimbursed in full”.

Aimed at encouraging runners “to find the trail paths in a safe environment, and within a sufficient period of time after birth”this pregnancy policy, which will apply to all races on the UTMB circuit, was designed with sports and health professionals, the Pro Trail Runners Association and the SheRACES association of Briton Sophie Power, who campaigns for more inclusion in trail running, after putting the issue at the heart of the debates in 2018.

Get the sesame for the UTMB

High mass of the world ultra-trail, which will celebrate its twentieth edition this summer, the UTMB is a race where bibs are highly sought after, and where a draw system decides between many competitors who have done what is necessary to s to qualify there sportingly. And in 2018, Sophie Power won the sesame to take the start in Chamonix (Haute-Savoie), she who had been chasing after for several years. Only, in June 2018, the Londoner gave birth to her second child, Cormac. “I had managed to get a place when I was pregnant with [mon fils aîné] in 2014, but they refused to postpone my participation for a yearshe then reported. They do it for injuries but don’t accept for pregnant women because, according to them, “it’s a choice”. » No question of missing the appointment a second time.

With her doctor and her husband, the British athlete drew up a flight plan allowing her to run the 170 kilometers and 10,000 meters of elevation gain around Mont Blanc. Her companion will join her at all possible meeting points on the course, with their 3-month-old child, to breastfeed her, a milk pump completing the system. For the young mother (36 years old then), despite the demands of the race, you have to avoid raising your heart rate too much in order to be able to breastfeed in good conditions.

Photographed – with his consent – ​​by trail photography specialist Alexis Berg, who discovers “a scene that seems unreal” after sixteen hours of racing, Sophie Power takes advantage of the photo’s distribution to the four corners of the world to send a message. “New mothers face many challenges as they return to their sportrelates the trail runner in a documentary produced by its equipment supplier in 2021. With my story, I hope to inspire these women and others to start or expand their families without compromising their goals or dreams. »

A photo that reshapes sport

If she completed the 2018 Mont Blanc tour in more than forty-three hours of effort, Sophie Power has traveled the world with her image evoking a Renaissance painting. Alexis Berg’s photo was selected in early March by the British daily The Guardian among “the twenty-five photographs that reshaped the sport” – and the way we see it – such as those of Mohamed Ali, Diego Maradona or high jumper Dick Fosbury

Five years after having « [souhaité] that this policy changes to encourage more women to turn to ultra-trail »Sophie Power, who has since created the SheRACES association with this in mind, sees her wishes granted. ” I am glad (…) of this unprecedented pregnancy policy, which testifies to the commitment [d’UTMB World Series] to support all women to return to running when they feel ready”greeted the Briton in the UTMB press release.

As the Clarisse Crémer affair in sailing recently showed – the sailor was landed by her partner brand following her pregnancy, before finding a boat this week for the Vendée Globe – maternity in sport high level remains a complex issue. But the adoption of a pregnancy policy by one of the biggest players in world trail running is in line with the reflection initiated at the start of the year by the Ministry of Sports to improve the situation of high-level sportswomen. level who choose to become a mother during their sports career.

