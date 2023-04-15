a preliminary investigation opened for “discrimination based on an alleged race or affiliation to a religion”

It took less than three days after the revelation of the discriminatory remarks that Christophe Galtier would have made when he was coach of the OGC Nice football club (2021-2022) for justice to take up the case. The public prosecutor of Nice, Xavier Bonhomme, announced on TwitterFriday April 14, to have opened a preliminary investigation “on the basis of discrimination based on an alleged race or affiliation to a religion”confirming information from Nice morning. The investigations are entrusted to the judicial police of the city, specified the magistrate. Searches are underway within the premises of the club.

On Tuesday, independent journalist Romain Molina, then RMC Sports, reported on an email sent at the end of last season by Julien Fournier to Dave Brailsford, sports director of Ineos, a petrochemical conglomerate at the head of the Riviera club. In this letter, The world was not able to authenticate, the one who was then director of football for the Aiglons would report discriminatory remarks by Christophe Galtier with regard to some of the Nice players.

“I have not spoken with my players about this subject”

Today on the bench of Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG), Mr. Galtier has “contested with the greatest firmness”Wednesday, the remarks reported, announcing “legal proceedings”, without giving further details on his intentions. At a press conference on Friday, on the eve of the Ligue 1 match between his club and RC Lens, the coach said to himself “deeply shocked” by the charges against him.

“I am a child of low-rental housing estates brought up in a mixed environment, raised to respect others regardless of their origin, color or religion.justified the 56-year-old technician. My whole life as a man has been dictated by the concern for sharing and living well with others, I cannot accept that my name and my family be soiled in this way. »

And to insist: “I can only be satisfied with the opening of an investigation (…) in order to let justice work in all serenity, I will not bring any other comment on this subject. »

On Wednesday, the Collectif Ultras Paris had published a press release estimating that if the facts of which Christophe Galtier is accused “have turned out, it is not acceptable [qu’il] remains in the organization chart of the club “.

Our position on the #Galtier case https://t.co/DWWspEQFCv — Co_Ultras_Paris (@Collectif Ultras Paris)

On the side of the Parisian players, according to the coach, the case was not directly addressed: “I haven’t talked to my players about this subject but they gave me the best answer with total investment during the training sessions. » PSG are playing an important match in the championship title race against their Lensois runners-up on Saturday at the Parc des Princes.

“It was difficult, very hard, of course.argued the coach. I took refuge in work. Tell you it’s nice, no. But the moments spent with the players allowed me to evacuate and forget everything that was said. » Before speaking, he also received support from PSG: “The club supports Christophe Galtier and wants the truth to be established by justice. »