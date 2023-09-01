Home » A prestigious chef explains the mistake that if you make can ruin your entrecote
A prestigious chef explains the mistake that if you make can ruin your entrecote

There are two simple steps to prevent your entrecote from spoiling

The entrecote is a very popular food in Spanish gastronomy and is present on the menus of most restaurants. To the point, done, rare… there are many ways to prepare it but with a premise: that it be a mouthful of meat with a lot of favor.

Chef González de las Heras has revealed the trick so that your entrecote does not lose an iota of flavor. It involves two simple steps we must continue to be the kings of this type of cut.

The first mistake is regarding the salt. It is advisable to leave the salt for last., especially if it is coarse or flake salt. It is also advisable to let the entrecote rest five minutes before sinking my teeth into it.

the other trick it is the cover used to turn it over. Many times the fork is used but when piercing it can lose the juice, losing a lot of flavor along the way. That’s why according tohe chef González de las Heras recommends turning it over with tongs.

