A professional swimmer disappears while crossing the English Channel

Leaving this Tuesday from England to join France during a supervised Channel crossing, a “professional swimmer” is now missing. Two French and Belgian helicopters, a patrol boat from the French Navy, a coastal patrol boat from the Gendarmerie and a sea rescue boat (SNSM) were used to find the adventurer. Without success.

The marine prefecture announced this Tuesday evening the interruption of research in the evening after several hours of investigations. “Without additional information and the probable sector of disappearance having been fully investigated for several hours, the maritime prefect of the Channel and the North Sea decided to interrupt the search by directed means”, explained the maritime prefecture.

The identity and age of this swimmer remain unknown. This crossing was supervised and carried out in the only authorized direction, that is to say from England to France.

