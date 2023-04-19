A race on June 17 in the evening to prepare for the “marathon for all” of Paris 2024

« A taste of the Paris 2024 marathon for all », this is how the Organizing Committee of the Games presents the team race which will take place on June 17 and named Orange Night Run after the premium partner of Paris 2024. At stake, 1,000 bibs to be won for the marathon for all of the Games which will start in the wake of the Olympic marathon organized on August 10, 2024.
The 5,000 runners will set off from 7:45 p.m. from the Paris City Hall to the banks of the Seine, passing under the Pont d’Arcole, the Pont Notre-Dame, or the Pont Neuf. They will be divided into nearly 1,000 teams of 5 people who “ will have to cover a 5,274 m loop 8 times in the heart of Paris “, or the distance of a marathon, specifies Orange a press release published on Wednesday.
« This night race will allow participants to prepare in conditions similar to those of the “marathon for all” of Paris 2024 “, continues the press release. It will be accessible to all, able-bodied or disabled runners, and to promote parity, each team of five must have at least two runners.
The number of distances offered to participants in the “marathon for all”: 10 km or 42.195 km