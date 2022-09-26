torino

Number ten on his shoulders and the desire to take the stage, with courage and without regrets. 10 is the never banal jersey, even more so if worn in the national team, against England and inside San Siro: Giacomo Raspadori has passed the exam and, now, to understand more of his history in blue, it is necessary to rewind the ribbon up to May a year ago.

What is the surprise name in the list of coach Mancini for the upcoming European Championship? There is the golden boy of Sassuolo who, outside the province, has never played and that the great Italy still does not know. “He will be the new Schillaci,” he reads. “He looks like Paolo Rossi, he will be the revelation at Euro 2020”, one of the most popular reflections.

Mancini chooses him because he reminds him of Sergio Aguero and because in addition to Immobile or Belotti, our attack needs a player who knows how to communicate with his teammates and mix up games from first or second striker. Result? Raspadori transforms himself into the perfect model that the coach has in mind to grow and enhance quality Italian twenty-year-olds: at the Europeans he goes on the field for a quarter of an hour, but at the Europeans the 22-year-old from Castel Maggiore begins to get in tune with something more immense.

Raspadori plays with lightness and courage, as his peers would play only if given the opportunity: Gnonto, just eighteen, is following in his footsteps. And Raspadori knows how to listen to advice and read messages. “I tell our boys to get out of their comfort zone and accept the most difficult challenges,” says Mancini.

Said, done: in August, the young author of the little magic against England flies to Naples where the competition of Osimhen and Simeone awaits him and, with Naples, touches the Champions League, first Liverpool from the bench, then the stage in Glasgow, Rangers lair where he enters, and seven minutes later, he hits the mark. «The Champions League, even if lived for only two matches, has already given me new knowledge and certainties: it helps me to train», says Raspadori.

Italy still feels alive: tomorrow evening, in Budapest, by winning the Azzurri they could look to the final four in June with the third edition of the Nations League at stake. Raspadori has given us back a pinch of joy and has given Mancini back the right merits for a green revolution among a thousand traps. In Moenchengladbach, on June 14, Italy, the youngest in recent decades and the youngest in the management of the current coach – 24.9 the average age – ended up upside down under the blows of the Germans: just over three months later, a young man of twenty-two surprised us by the way he was in the spotlight. Mancini aims at World blackmail in 2026 and prepares for the toughest month, the one with the others to play for the cup in Qatar: the story of Raspadori was born to general amazement on May 17, 2021 when the coach included him in the list of 33 for the Europeans to confirm him, on the 30th of the same month, in the group of twenty-six future European champions. “Starting to touch the ball on the street as I did with my father teaches you about life,” says the wizard of San Siro. Mancini smiles. –