“Sometimes, somehow, we resort to lies in our songs: it happens that a friend tells us a story, then we put it in our songs and say it’s ours, perhaps mixing it with stories that have happened to us. The same thing happens with fake news: you repeat something once, twice, ten, a hundred times and in the end it’s as if it becomes true. We wanted to make a white indeed and therefore we have also made one a bit self-referential in certain points. You can tell from the first song Zen, which talks about how difficult it is to do this job from time to time. Even if we are privileged to have our dream job, the pressure, the competition out there sometimes seems to crush us or at least it seems to us. It’s a risk to talk about one thing self-referential in a song, but trap, rap, have taught us in recent years that talking about ourselves can be therapeutic for us and interesting for the public. So we said let’s do it and our fifth album was born.

I’m a raging river i Nuclear Tactical Penguins. After receiving theMTV Europe Music Award as best Italian artists at the MTV Europe Music Award 2022 (they were nominated with Ariete, Blanco, Elodie and the Maneskin) the band from Bergamo is back in the limelight truer than ever with the new, highly anticipated album, “Fake News“, which was anticipated by the singles Young Wannabes (triple platinum) e Memories (certified platinum and first in the EarOne chart for the sixth consecutive week). Fake News is available for Columbia Records/Sony Music Italy in all stores, on all digital platforms, on CD and vinyl with four different covers, with as many fake stories on the cover, referring to the world populated by music and stories told by Riccardo Zanotti on guitar and vocals, Elio Biffi on accordion, keyboards and vocals, Simone Pagani on bass, Matteo Locati on drums, Nicola Buttafuoco and Lorenzo Pasini on guitars. That is, from the Nuclear Tactical Penguins.

In a world of information (or disinformation) increasingly governed by algorithms, where fake news spreads at the speed of a click, the new Penguin album instead tries to tell us – in 14 tracks – something true, partly referring to last two years in which Covid was raging, but not only. All with authenticity and flair which are the calling cards of this convincing band. “Songs of loneliness were also born from the relationship with confinement, the lockdown – they explain -. For us, being together has always been important because first of all we are a band and we think that the answers to life’s ills are always inextricably shared: problems are faced together, we complement each other. Then everyone plays his instrument, but being a group is important as a value. We want to spread the concept and we like the idea that a kid has a point of view: he teaches you the importance of the team in facing life”.

How did you experience the loneliness of the pandemic period?

“It was deadly for us, we felt a bit prey to despondency. We reiterate this in somewhat intimist songs, such as Hikikomori that speak of this desolate solitude. It seemed hypocritical not to talk about it after two years of absence from the stages, which are our biome, we could not pretend that nothing had happened and propose only dispassionate love songs that could lack that pinch of honesty and truth that we wanted to put in this album which, almost in contrast, we have oxymorically called Fake News”.

Is it a jet job?

“It was a difficult album, it took us a long time to record it and give birth to it creatively: the drafting of the first arrangement dates back to a year and a half ago and some songs had many gestations, remixes, before having the definitive structure. Also for this reason we feel it as a mature album, even if in our opinion maturity is a bit the antechamber to become rotten. And so we still feel like kids, even though we realize that our creations are full of debates and comparisons, which can slow down the process, but which feed the joy, the cheer of having made an album like this, of which ours too public can perceive all the work that went into it. The opposite of what happens today. In a world where bands are disappearing and people only follow what the front man does, we go against the tide.”

And are you proud of it?

“How not to be if the result is this large and varied record, full of pieces in which, while remaining in a general intelligibility groove, we managed to go in different and experimental directions. There are some songs that try to wink on one side and on the other to a different way of making music from traditional pop. There are uptempo pieces, with a fast and fresh rhythm, like music that has gone beyond trap and is going further into that dimension, like drill. Then there are songwriting songs, with stories behind them, which are an attempt to go beyond the nice phrase instagrammabile for a more complex discourse that manages to tell at least a glimpse of what our contemporary society is or at least of our generation, what we live in. For example a song like Class dinner tries to make people understand how those of our generation experience growing up, moving forward encountering life’s obstacles. In this album there is also more rock, more rhythm, which is even more engaging live”.

The stadium tour

Speaking of concerts, the. are already active on the Ticketone and Ticketmaster circuits presales for the stadium tour 2023:

The viewership numbers are already extraordinary: over 300,000 tickets sold on an availability of 430 thousand. In Milan we are heading towards the second sold out, Florence already has 29,000 tickets sold and also on the other dates, even if there are still months to go, presales are already excellent everywhere. “We will stay the boys next door even if we will play some stadiums – the band is keen to reiterate -. Doing situations like this loads us with responsibility, but also opens us up to an even larger audience. Even when we played in front of a few people we spent hours and hours in the rehearsal room to prepare the show. Now even more. We feel really full of responsibilitybut we have our feet on the ground. We are essentially happy to have this opportunity after so many years of work, not only ours, but we continue to work day by day and we will do our best to ensure that the dates are unforgettable. The ethics are that: the better it goes, the more we get to work, stardom is alien to our DNA and from that of the land from which we come”.