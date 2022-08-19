SALICE TERME

Not even an injury on the most beautiful of the national stage of Pordenone stops the couple of male beach volleyball from the Oltrepadana formed by Sam Fioretta and Luca Cravera who take off the pass for the national finals scheduled in Caorle between the end of August and the beginning of September. “It will be my eleventh – underlines Fioretta, who had to deal with a muscle problem in the last round in Friuli – Cravera and I are a couple all technical, defense, ingenuity and heart, in Pordenone we immediately had to measure ourselves with a list prohibitive entry, as now since all of 2022, confirming the high level of the Italian championship ».

Cravera and Fioretta win a tough 2-0 match against the Arboscello-Frascio duo on their debut, a match conducted from start to finish with clarity and pressure, despite Frascio’s great physicality and beat. «The second match was scheduled against friends Mussa and Arbaney. We started tight and the first set slipped from our hands. From the second, tactical adjustments, we grew up with a lot of heart by winning 21-17. Then we faced the tie break with a thousand, starting decisively and sinking the shot with zero errors and very high average of ball change », says Fioretta. The next day against Manni-Vanni, a Roman duo, the first set still escapes, then the second is pure point-to-point battle and, unfortunately, a decisive knee problem for Fioretta arrives at 19-19 and the match ends 21-19 for the Capitoline couple. Despite the persistence of Fioretta’s physical problem, the two bishops of Bvo play against Marzolla Michieli, another point-to-point challenge emerges which, however, ends in favor of the Venetian duo, without prejudice to the qualification of Fioretta and Cravera in the finals.

“As always, we thank the GranTeam Academy group in the figure of Coach Davide Chiappini who helps us day after day and follows us along the path, now I work for my physical recovery and we prepare the championship finals which in any case will be a party for us”, he closes the player from Salice. –